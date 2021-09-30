TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] is -51.39% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ: TMC] plunged by -$0.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $5.64 during the day while it closed the day at $5.23. The company report on September 28, 2021 that The Metals Company Advances Deep-Sea Research Program to Unlock Worldâ€™s Largest Known Source Of Battery Metals.

Offshore expedition 5C is part of a multi-year, $75 million deep-sea research program to establish an environmental baseline and analyse the impacts of The Metals Companyâ€™s proposed operations to source critical battery metals from deep-sea polymetallic nodules.

The expedition follows The Metals Companyâ€™s September listing on NASDAQ, and its earlier identification of more than 1.6 billion tonnes (wet) of nodules across two of its contract areas, containing battery metal resource sufficient for 280 million electric vehicles (EVs) â€” equivalent to the entire US passenger car fleet.

TMC the metals company Inc. stock has also loss -43.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TMC stock has declined by -47.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.28% and lost -51.39% year-on date.

The market cap for TMC stock reached $1.25 billion, with 37.50 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, TMC reached a trading volume of 7345449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Hereâ€™s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for TMC the metals company Inc. is set at 1.50 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

TMC stock trade performance evaluation

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.21. With this latest performance, TMC shares dropped by -47.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.28% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -48.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.03 for TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.67, while it was recorded at 5.66 for the last single week of trading, and 10.21 for the last 200 days.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TMC is now -2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -31.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC] managed to generate an average of -$12,180,685 per employee.TMC the metals company Inc.â€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

TMC the metals company Inc. [TMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $121 million, or 10.40% of TMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMC stocks are: HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 2,818,568, which is approximately 257.573% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 9.60% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 1,724,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.02 million in TMC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $6.68 million in TMC stock with ownership of nearly -15.951% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in TMC the metals company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in TMC the metals company Inc. [NASDAQ:TMC] by around 5,915,241 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 4,130,902 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 13,036,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,082,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,174 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,347,685 shares during the same period.