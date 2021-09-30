The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] stock Initiated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $7

The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE: GEO] traded at a high on 09/29/21, posting a 1.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $7.47. The company report on September 21, 2021 that The GEO Group Enters Into Six-Month Contract Extension With U.S. Marshals Service for Western Region Detention Facility.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) (“GEO”) announced that effective October 1, 2021, it has entered into a six-month contract extension with the U.S. Marshals Service (“USMS”) for the 770-bed Western Region Detention Facility in San Diego, California, allowing the Facility and its approximately 300 employees and union members to continue to provide high quality services on behalf of the USMS. GEO’s Western Region Detention Facility contract with the USMS was operating under a two-year option period which was scheduled to end on September 30, 2021.

Given the need to comply with the January 2021 Presidential Executive Order to not renew U.S. Department of Justice contracts with privately-operated criminal detention facilities (the “Executive Order”), GEO has proposed various alternative contracting structures to the USMS that would allow the Western Region Detention Facility to remain in operation in compliance with the Executive Order, beyond the six-month contract extension.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2730593 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The GEO Group Inc. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.50%.

The market cap for GEO stock reached $920.68 million, with 120.43 million shares outstanding and 118.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, GEO reached a trading volume of 2730593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]?

Wedbush have made an estimate for The GEO Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Noble Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 29, 2020, representing the official price target for The GEO Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on GEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The GEO Group Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for GEO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has GEO stock performed recently?

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.96. With this latest performance, GEO shares dropped by -1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.57 for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 7.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.40 for the last 200 days.

The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The GEO Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GEO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The GEO Group Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for The GEO Group Inc. [GEO]

There are presently around $733 million, or 81.80% of GEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GEO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,106,356, which is approximately 1.504% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,920,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.87 million in GEO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $33.69 million in GEO stock with ownership of nearly 5.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in The GEO Group Inc. [NYSE:GEO] by around 18,158,409 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 14,323,090 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 65,585,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,067,478 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GEO stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,081,598 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 5,217,102 shares during the same period.