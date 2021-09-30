Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Is Currently -3.12 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] price plunged by -3.12 percent to reach at -$1.34. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Sunrun Prices Securitization of Residential Solar & Battery Systems.

Transaction sets new records, with record low spreads against benchmark rates and 2.28% senior tranche yield.

Securitization achieves the highest advance rates relative to the underlying collateral asset value in the company’s history.

A sum of 3874372 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.23M shares. Sunrun Inc. shares reached a high of $43.35 and dropped to a low of $41.49 until finishing in the latest session at $41.61.

The average equity rating for RUN stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Needham have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 2.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.19.

RUN Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.87. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -6.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.67, while it was recorded at 43.43 for the last single week of trading, and 55.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunrun Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.70 and a Gross Margin at +17.25. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.80.

Return on Total Capital for RUN is now -4.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.67. Additionally, RUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sunrun Inc. [RUN] managed to generate an average of -$20,399 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RUN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunrun Inc. go to 47.82%.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,032 million, or 95.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,063,626, which is approximately -12.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,177,207 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $881.18 million in RUN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $712.43 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0.526% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 29,552,464 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 25,647,366 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 137,821,501 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 193,021,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 106 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,040,917 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,640,657 shares during the same period.