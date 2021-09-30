Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] moved up 5.54: Why It’s Important

Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ: RCON] price surged by 5.54 percent to reach at $0.16. The company report on September 7, 2021 that Recon Announces RMB9 Million Contract for Disposal of Oil Sludge from Yumen Oilfield.

Recon Technology Limited (NASDAQ: RCON) (“Recon” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary, Gansu BHD Environmental Technology Co., Ltd (“Gansu BHD”), and Yumen Oilfield Engineering Construction Co., a wholly-owned subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (“CNPC” or “PetroChina”), signed a service contract for the hazardous waste disposal technology service project of various oil production plants of Yumen Oilfield. The contract amount is approximately RMB9 million (approximately USD1.4 million) and the contract period is one year.

According to the contract, Gansu BHD is required to transfer and safely dispose of about 6,000 tons of hazardous waste such as oily sludge temporarily stored in various oil production plants in Yumen Oilfield.

A sum of 5249536 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.19M shares. Recon Technology Ltd. shares reached a high of $3.24 and dropped to a low of $2.821 until finishing in the latest session at $3.05.

The average equity rating for RCON stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Recon Technology Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recon Technology Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

RCON Stock Performance Analysis:

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.81. With this latest performance, RCON shares dropped by -8.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 201.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.11, while it was recorded at 2.88 for the last single week of trading, and 4.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recon Technology Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.68 and a Gross Margin at +29.81. Recon Technology Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.27.

Return on Total Capital for RCON is now -14.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.92. Additionally, RCON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.10.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] managed to generate an average of -$20,425 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Recon Technology Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Recon Technology Ltd. [RCON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 6.90% of RCON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCON stocks are: SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 930,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 53.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 179,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.55 million in RCON stocks shares; and VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.23 million in RCON stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Recon Technology Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Recon Technology Ltd. [NASDAQ:RCON] by around 1,335,422 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 58,494 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,538 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,392,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCON stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,849 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 50,052 shares during the same period.