ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] Revenue clocked in at $1.50 million, up 91.67% YTD: What’s Next?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ: PRQR] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $8.05 at the close of the session, down -0.62%. The company report on September 9, 2021 that ProQR Announces Conference Call to Discuss the Axiomer® RNA Editing Platform.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (Nasdaq: PRQR) (ProQR), a company dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for genetic eye diseases, announced that ProQR management will host an investor conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s Axiomer RNA editing technology platform following the recently announced partnership with Lilly. ProQR will host the call on September 9, 2021, at 8:15am EDT.

The live and archived webcast of this presentation will be accessible through this webcast link or through the Events page of the Company’s website. The dial-in details for the call are +1 631-510-7495 (US) and +31 (0)20 714 3545 (NL), conference ID: 4461866. The archived webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the presentation date.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock is now 91.67% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PRQR Stock saw the intraday high of $9.09 and lowest of $7.84 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.46, which means current price is +101.25% above from all time high which was touched on 03/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 708.06K shares, PRQR reached a trading volume of 3488667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]?

Stifel have made an estimate for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $33 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $22, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on PRQR stock. On March 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for PRQR shares from 21 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRQR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 354.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47.

How has PRQR stock performed recently?

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.43. With this latest performance, PRQR shares gained by 24.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRQR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.94 for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 7.86 for the last single week of trading, and 5.92 for the last 200 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.60 and a Current Ratio set at 11.60.

Insider trade positions for ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [PRQR]

There are presently around $310 million, or 69.10% of PRQR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRQR stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 6,443,113, which is approximately 0.296% of the company’s market cap and around 2.29% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,751,399 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.25 million in PRQR stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $37.79 million in PRQR stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

35 institutional holders increased their position in ProQR Therapeutics N.V. [NASDAQ:PRQR] by around 3,265,815 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 8,107,254 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,107,870 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,480,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRQR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,150,145 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 5,775,146 shares during the same period.