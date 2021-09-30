Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] Is Currently -3.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ: PAAS] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $23.5494 during the day while it closed the day at $22.96. The company report on August 17, 2021 that Pan American Silver to Host ESG Conference Call and Webcast.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“the Company”) will host a call to discuss the Company’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) approach on September 9, 2021 at 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT). The Company’s Board Chair and senior members of the management team will discuss the performance on key topics, and describe programs and initiatives to address ESG opportunities and challenges. The team will respond to questions from investors and analysts following the formal presentation.

ESG Conference Call and Webcast:.

Pan American Silver Corp. stock has also loss -5.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAAS stock has declined by -19.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.54% and lost -33.47% year-on date.

The market cap for PAAS stock reached $4.87 billion, with 210.28 million shares outstanding and 210.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, PAAS reached a trading volume of 2729785 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAAS shares is $39.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Pan American Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Pan American Silver Corp. stock. On January 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for PAAS shares from 38 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pan American Silver Corp. is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAAS in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

PAAS stock trade performance evaluation

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.32. With this latest performance, PAAS shares dropped by -10.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.11 for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.71, while it was recorded at 23.48 for the last single week of trading, and 30.44 for the last 200 days.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.67. Pan American Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.29.

Return on Total Capital for PAAS is now 10.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.29. Additionally, PAAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] managed to generate an average of $22,530 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Pan American Silver Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PAAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pan American Silver Corp. go to 17.14%.

Pan American Silver Corp. [PAAS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,242 million, or 60.90% of PAAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAAS stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 22,277,479, which is approximately -0.365% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,247,915 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $143.45 million in PAAS stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $105.17 million in PAAS stock with ownership of nearly 7.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pan American Silver Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Pan American Silver Corp. [NASDAQ:PAAS] by around 9,307,900 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 10,663,592 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 77,664,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,635,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAAS stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,198,405 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,641,797 shares during the same period.