Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] Revenue clocked in at $1.10 billion, down -49.51% YTD: What’s Next?

Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE: OSCR] price surged by 1.86 percent to reach at $0.32. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Cigna + Oscar Expands Affordable, Innovative Health Plans for Small Businesses in Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri.

Across Kansas City and St. Louis, Cigna + Oscar will offer small businesses access to affordable, member-first health insurance products.

Covered employees will have access to $0 copay, 24/7 virtual doctor visits, low cost prescription coverage, behavioral health support, and Cigna’s networks of quality physicians, specialists and hospitals.

A sum of 3089764 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.21M shares. Oscar Health Inc. shares reached a high of $18.20 and dropped to a low of $16.71 until finishing in the latest session at $17.57.

The one-year OSCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.31. The average equity rating for OSCR stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSCR shares is $24.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Oscar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Oscar Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on OSCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oscar Health Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for OSCR in the course of the last twelve months was 5.23.

OSCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.33. With this latest performance, OSCR shares gained by 15.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.64% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.20, while it was recorded at 17.36 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Oscar Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.92. Oscar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.90.

Return on Total Capital for OSCR is now -85.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -86.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.73. Additionally, OSCR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] managed to generate an average of -$226,014 per employee.

OSCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oscar Health Inc. go to 20.00%.

Oscar Health Inc. [OSCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,524 million, or 90.20% of OSCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSCR stocks are: THRIVE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 32,859,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; GENERAL CATALYST GROUP MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 14,464,995 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.15 million in OSCR stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $225.33 million in OSCR stock with ownership of nearly 4.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oscar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Oscar Health Inc. [NYSE:OSCR] by around 8,342,127 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 5,780,889 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 129,533,964 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,656,980 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSCR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,395,976 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,099 shares during the same period.