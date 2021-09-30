Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] moved down -0.18: Why It’s Important

Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ: NXTD] closed the trading session at $0.39 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.38, while the highest price level was $0.425. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms Glass Lewis and ISS Both Recommend NXT-ID Shareholders Vote “FOR” Proposed Reverse Stock Splits.

NXT-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTD) (the “Company” or “NXT-ID), a provider of technology products and services for healthcare applications, announced that both of the leading independent proxy advisory firms, Glass Lewis & Co. (“Glass Lewis”), and Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), have recommended that NXT-ID shareholders vote “FOR” the proposed reverse stock split of NXT-ID’s common stock and “FOR” a reverse split of its Series C Preferred Stock at the Company’s special shareholders meeting scheduled to be held on Friday, October 15th, 2021. The Company’s board of directors has unanimously recommended that shareholders vote “FOR” each of the reverse stock split proposals.

In its September 21, 2021 report recommending that NXT-ID shareholders vote for the reverse stock split proposals, Glass Lewis said, “We agree with the board that it is in the best interest of the Company to reduce the number of shares of common stock outstanding and thereby attempt to proportionally raise the per-share price of the Company’s common stock. On September 20, 2021, the Company’s common stock closed at $0.39. A higher stock price may help to increase investor interest, attract and retain employees and improve the Company’s ability to raise additional capital through equity offerings.” ISS agreed that “the reverse stock split is necessary for the company to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market,” and concluded that “support for this proposal is warranted.”1.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -75.37 percent and weekly performance of 6.31 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -43.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -56.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.50M shares, NXTD reached to a volume of 12487192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nxt-ID Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2017, representing the official price target for Nxt-ID Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $6 to $5.75, while Northland Capital kept a Outperform rating on NXTD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nxt-ID Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

NXTD stock trade performance evaluation

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.31. With this latest performance, NXTD shares dropped by -43.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.93 for Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6504, while it was recorded at 0.3805 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0667 for the last 200 days.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.12 and a Gross Margin at +65.01. Nxt-ID Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.04.

Return on Total Capital for NXTD is now -2.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 99.39. Additionally, NXTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.58.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD] managed to generate an average of -$150,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 132.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Nxt-ID Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Nxt-ID Inc. [NXTD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.40% of NXTD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NXTD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,901,271, which is approximately -3.558% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 728,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.29 million in NXTD stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.13 million in NXTD stock with ownership of nearly 64.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nxt-ID Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Nxt-ID Inc. [NASDAQ:NXTD] by around 773,414 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 712,200 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,381,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,867,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NXTD stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 600,426 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 206,351 shares during the same period.