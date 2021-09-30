Nomura lifts ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE: ASX] slipped around -0.23 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.73 at the close of the session, down -2.89%. The company report on September 17, 2021 that ASE Receives Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (ASE), the leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, announced it was the recipient of the Cisco 2021 Excellence in Technology Enablement Award. Cisco unveiled the award winners at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE). The 30th annual SAE was aired virtually for the second year in a row on Cisco TV on September 14, 2021.

This award recognizes ASE for creating and delivering exceptional, unique technology and/or value proposition for Cisco, and consistently introducing emerging or unique technology to enable Cisco’s success.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock is now 32.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ASX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.88 and lowest of $7.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.62, which means current price is +30.55% above from all time high which was touched on 08/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, ASX reached a trading volume of 8165226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASX shares is $12.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2019, representing the official price target for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for ASX in the course of the last twelve months was 6.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has ASX stock performed recently?

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.80. With this latest performance, ASX shares dropped by -17.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.91 for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.82, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 7.92 for the last 200 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. go to 34.20%.

Insider trade positions for ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [ASX]

119 institutional holders increased their position in ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd. [NYSE:ASX] by around 19,600,169 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 23,332,980 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 74,574,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 117,507,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASX stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,315,866 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 11,578,162 shares during the same period.