Newmont Corporation [NEM] is -10.32% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] plunged by -$0.87 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $54.63 during the day while it closed the day at $53.71. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) announced it will report third quarter 2021 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28, 2021, and will hold a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details.

Newmont Corporation stock has also loss -1.72% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NEM stock has declined by -15.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -10.88% and lost -10.32% year-on date.

The market cap for NEM stock reached $43.06 billion, with 801.00 million shares outstanding and 796.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.43M shares, NEM reached a trading volume of 5592500 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $74.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEM in the course of the last twelve months was 19.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -6.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.36 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.06, while it was recorded at 54.02 for the last single week of trading, and 61.85 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Newmont Corporation [NEM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newmont Corporation go to -1.60%.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $34,229 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 91,759,511, which is approximately -4.116% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 66,198,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.56 billion in NEM stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.14 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly 0.638% of the company’s market capitalization.

554 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 52,265,154 shares. Additionally, 418 investors decreased positions by around 50,464,792 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 534,554,478 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 637,284,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,349,069 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 2,680,183 shares during the same period.