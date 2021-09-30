McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] moved down -5.50: Why It’s Important

McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE: MUX] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.03 at the close of the session, down -5.50%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that McEwen Mining: Director Appointment and Los Azules Update.

McEwen Mining Inc. (NYSE: MUX) (TSX: MUX) is pleased to report that William (Bill) Shaver, P. Eng., has been appointed to the Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Shaver is a seasoned mining executive with over 50 years of management and executive experience in all facets of mine design, construction, and operations. In 1980, he was a founder of Dynatec Corporation, which became one of the leading contracting and mine operating groups in North America. In 2013, he was recognized as the Ernst and Young Entrepreneur of the Year for his devotion to bringing innovation to the mining industry. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer of INV Metals before its sale to Dundee Precious Metals. He completed the Technician Program at the Haileybury School of Mines and is a Professional Engineer with a BSc in Mining Engineering from Queens University in Kingston. He is also a designated Independent Corporate Director, having received his ICD.D designation in 2019.

McEwen Mining Inc. stock is now 4.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MUX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.09 and lowest of $1.02 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.71, which means current price is +14.44% above from all time high which was touched on 06/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.03M shares, MUX reached a trading volume of 3688954 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for McEwen Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2019, representing the official price target for McEwen Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.25, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on MUX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for McEwen Mining Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

How has MUX stock performed recently?

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.63. With this latest performance, MUX shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.85 for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1214, while it was recorded at 1.0660 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1783 for the last 200 days.

McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

McEwen Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Insider trade positions for McEwen Mining Inc. [MUX]

There are presently around $139 million, or 30.70% of MUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MUX stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 24,258,435, which is approximately 8.583% of the company’s market cap and around 18.21% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,735,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.15 million in MUX stocks shares; and CONDIRE MANAGEMENT, LP, currently with $14.14 million in MUX stock with ownership of nearly 24.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in McEwen Mining Inc. [NYSE:MUX] by around 35,565,436 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 10,454,160 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 88,623,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,643,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MUX stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 590,394 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,253,002 shares during the same period.