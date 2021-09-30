Market cap of UiPath Inc. [PATH] reaches 27.26B – now what?

UiPath Inc. [NYSE: PATH] price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.35. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Alteryx and UiPath Expand Partnership, Broaden Analytics Automation with New Connector.

Customers of Alteryx and UiPath can now Automate End-to-End Analytic Processes Leveraging Valuable Data in Legacy Enterprise Systems and non-API Sources.

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX), the Analytics Automation company, and UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation software company, announced the expansion of their strategic partnership and new integrations with a connector as part of Alteryx’s recent product release. Alteryx will also participate in an expert panel at the UiPath FORWARD IV conference, taking place October 5-6 in Las Vegas, where the company will be exhibiting its Analytic Process Automation (APA) Platform and bi-directional integration with UiPath.

A sum of 6157243 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.80M shares. UiPath Inc. shares reached a high of $53.69 and dropped to a low of $51.71 until finishing in the latest session at $52.00.

The one-year PATH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.28. The average equity rating for PATH stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UiPath Inc. [PATH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PATH shares is $72.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PATH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for UiPath Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Summit Insights raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for UiPath Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PATH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UiPath Inc. is set at 2.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for PATH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.62.

PATH Stock Performance Analysis:

UiPath Inc. [PATH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.89.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PATH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.94 for UiPath Inc. [PATH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.70, while it was recorded at 53.06 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into UiPath Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UiPath Inc. [PATH] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.16 and a Gross Margin at +89.16. UiPath Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -15.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.UiPath Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.80.

UiPath Inc. [PATH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,240 million, or 57.20% of PATH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PATH stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 23,377,090, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.20% of the total institutional ownership; ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 11,875,886 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $617.55 million in PATH stocks shares; and COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $589.28 million in PATH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UiPath Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 220 institutional holders increased their position in UiPath Inc. [NYSE:PATH] by around 158,457,421 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,457,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PATH stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 158,457,421 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.