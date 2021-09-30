Market cap of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] reaches 1.06B – now what?

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: SEAH] gained 0.30% on the last trading session, reaching $10.04 price per share at the time. The company report on September 9, 2021 that Super Group Announces Filing of Registration Statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission With Respect to Proposed Business Combination With Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.

SGHC Limited (“SGHC”, “Super Group” or the “Company”), the parent company of global online sports betting and gaming businesses operating Betway, a premier online sports betting brand, and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering, and Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) (“SEAH”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, announced that Super Group has filed a Registration Statement on Form F-4 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission with respect to their proposed business combination.

On April 25, 2021, Super Group entered into a definitive agreement with Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) to bring its leading global online sports betting and gaming group to the U.S. public markets.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. represents 56.25 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.06 billion with the latest information. SEAH stock price has been found in the range of $9.9901 to $10.10.

If compared to the average trading volume of 404.30K shares, SEAH reached a trading volume of 3058591 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, SEAH shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.76% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEAH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.76 for Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 10.01 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [SEAH] managed to generate an average of -$8,148,010 per employee.Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

34 institutional holders increased their position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:SEAH] by around 13,234,872 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 14,643,663 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,908,638 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,787,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEAH stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,419,512 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 9,942,199 shares during the same period.