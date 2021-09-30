Market cap of ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] reaches 19.76B – now what?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price plunged by -3.15 percent to reach at -$1.49. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Inspiring More Girls Into Electronics.

A sum of 8110275 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.49M shares. ON Semiconductor Corporation shares reached a high of $47.18 and dropped to a low of $45.16 until finishing in the latest session at $45.84.

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.19. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $53.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $38 to $48, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on ON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 21.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.68. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.19 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.15, while it was recorded at 48.26 for the last single week of trading, and 39.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.92 and a Gross Margin at +30.36. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.46.

Return on Total Capital for ON is now 5.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.85. Additionally, ON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] managed to generate an average of $7,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 51.39%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,497 million, or 98.20% of ON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,282,627, which is approximately 5.629% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 38,927,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.78 billion in ON stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.77 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 4.342% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 42,160,511 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 42,274,106 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 319,079,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,514,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,678,004 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 10,067,640 shares during the same period.