Market cap of Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] reaches 9.01B – now what?

Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE: XEC] jumped around 2.74 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $90.00 at the close of the session, up 3.14%. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Cabot Oil & Gas and Cimarex Energy Shareholders Approve Merger.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (“Cabot”) (NYSE: COG) and Cimarex Energy Co. (“Cimarex”) (NYSE: XEC) announced that both companies’ shareholders voted to approve the pending transaction.

At the special meeting of Cabot shareholders held earlier, more than 99% of voted shares (approximately 89% of outstanding shares) were in favor of the merger. At the Cimarex special meeting of shareholders, more than 90% of voted shares (approximately 79% of outstanding shares) were in favor of the merger.

Cimarex Energy Co. stock is now 139.94% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEC Stock saw the intraday high of $92.51 and lowest of $86.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 91.54, which means current price is +139.43% above from all time high which was touched on 09/29/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, XEC reached a trading volume of 4658754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEC shares is $85.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cimarex Energy Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Cimarex Energy Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $71, while Scotiabank kept a Sector Underperform rating on XEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cimarex Energy Co. is set at 3.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for XEC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has XEC stock performed recently?

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.16. With this latest performance, XEC shares gained by 40.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 264.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.75 for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.88, while it was recorded at 85.24 for the last single week of trading, and 61.84 for the last 200 days.

Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Cimarex Energy Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cimarex Energy Co. go to 73.21%.

Insider trade positions for Cimarex Energy Co. [XEC]

There are presently around $8,631 million, or 98.40% of XEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,264,481, which is approximately 8.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,953,093 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $805.78 million in XEC stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $540.46 million in XEC stock with ownership of nearly 87.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

177 institutional holders increased their position in Cimarex Energy Co. [NYSE:XEC] by around 15,908,959 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 15,737,272 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 64,259,266 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 95,905,497 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,285,789 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 3,897,980 shares during the same period.