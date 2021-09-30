Market cap of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] reaches 11.08B – now what?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: CX] slipped around -0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $7.11 at the close of the session, down -2.47%. The company report on September 7, 2021 that CEMEX Reinforces Leadership in Green Financing, Presenting Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework.

The company launches the most comprehensive Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework in its sector.

The Framework establishes CEMEX’s guiding principles when issuing new sustainability-linked financing instruments.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock is now 37.52% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CX Stock saw the intraday high of $7.32 and lowest of $7.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.09, which means current price is +38.60% above from all time high which was touched on 06/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 5472510 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $10.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on CX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has CX stock performed recently?

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.34. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 96.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.86, while it was recorded at 7.35 for the last single week of trading, and 7.30 for the last 200 days.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.35 and a Gross Margin at +30.71. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.39.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 6.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 138.51. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 125.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.58.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. go to 33.20%.

Insider trade positions for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [CX]

There are presently around $3,903 million, or 39.30% of CX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 60,769,879, which is approximately -15.049% of the company’s market cap and around 60.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 39,986,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $284.31 million in CX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $255.36 million in CX stock with ownership of nearly 12.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:CX] by around 53,558,254 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 68,362,610 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 427,025,171 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 548,946,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CX stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,764,634 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 4,752,243 shares during the same period.