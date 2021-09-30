Market Analysts see The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE: BK] closed the trading session at $52.63 on 09/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $52.355, while the highest price level was $52.98. The company report on September 29, 2021 that BNY Mellon’s LiquidityDirect(SM) Further Expands Suite of Short-End Investment Options, Introduces ESG Analytics.

LiquidityDirectsm clients are now able to seamlessly invest cash in commercial paper (CP)* and exchange-traded funds (ETFs)* while also being able to leverage a new search application that introduces Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ratings onto the portal.

The addition of these new investment options and ESG analytics represents the next step in the expansion of LiquidityDirect, BNY Mellon’s market-leading short-end investments platform, to deliver a comprehensive range of liquidity management and investment choices across the short end of the curve.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 24.01 percent and weekly performance of 5.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.62 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, BK reached to a volume of 2772901 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BK shares is $56.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2021, representing the official price target for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for BK shares from 44 to 57.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for BK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 229.68.

BK stock trade performance evaluation

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.41. With this latest performance, BK shares dropped by -4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.40 for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.60, while it was recorded at 52.40 for the last single week of trading, and 48.21 for the last 200 days.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.58. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.49.

Return on Total Capital for BK is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 140.59. Additionally, BK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 20.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] managed to generate an average of $74,454 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation go to 11.19%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [BK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,099 million, or 85.20% of BK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BK stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 72,357,453, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,732,438 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.67 billion in BK stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $3.25 billion in BK stock with ownership of nearly 0.409% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 486 institutional holders increased their position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation [NYSE:BK] by around 33,740,033 shares. Additionally, 448 investors decreased positions by around 38,731,637 shares, while 221 investors held positions by with 651,436,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 723,907,812 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BK stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,149,077 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,673,416 shares during the same period.