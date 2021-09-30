Market Analysts see PPL Corporation [PPL] gaining to $34. Time to buy?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.89% on the last trading session, reaching $28.47 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2021 that PPL Corporation companies join Electric Highway Coalition to support EV adoption.

Coalition aims to collaborate on the expansion of rapid-charging infrastructure along U.S. highways, helping customers minimize range anxiety.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) announced its commitment to join the Electric Highway Coalition, a partnership of 17 U.S. utilities established to support the development of a seamless network of rapid electric vehicle charging stations connecting major highway systems.

PPL Corporation represents 769.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $22.01 billion with the latest information. PPL stock price has been found in the range of $28.22 to $28.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, PPL reached a trading volume of 5125709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $31.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.87.

Trading performance analysis for PPL stock

PPL Corporation [PPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -2.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.03, while it was recorded at 28.40 for the last single week of trading, and 28.51 for the last 200 days.

PPL Corporation [PPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at PPL Corporation [PPL]

There are presently around $14,219 million, or 66.00% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,014,973, which is approximately -1.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,235,705 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.83 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly 0.744% of the company’s market capitalization.

412 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 36,601,839 shares. Additionally, 344 investors decreased positions by around 53,720,937 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 409,121,085 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 499,443,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,738,613 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,239,630 shares during the same period.