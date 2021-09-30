Market Analysts see Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: HEPA] traded at a low on 09/29/21, posting a -0.65 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.54. The company report on September 29, 2021 that All Endpoints Met in Hepion Pharmaceuticals’ Drug-Drug Interaction Study with CRV431.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) and liver disease, announced results from a Drug-Drug Interaction (‘DDI’) study with its lead drug candidate, CRV431.

CRV431 targets several isoforms of cyclophilins which comprise a family of enzymes involved in processes including collagen production, inflammation, cell injury, cell death, and protein folding. Attenuation of the activities of this multifunctional enzyme family represents a novel approach to the treatment of NASH.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3044554 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.97%.

The market cap for HEPA stock reached $119.63 million, with 76.22 million shares outstanding and 76.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, HEPA reached a trading volume of 3044554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]?

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.09 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

How has HEPA stock performed recently?

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.65. With this latest performance, HEPA shares dropped by -3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.62 for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5466, while it was recorded at 1.5600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8839 for the last 200 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for HEPA is now -69.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.53. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, HEPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA] managed to generate an average of -$1,565,688 per employee.Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.00 and a Current Ratio set at 16.00.

Insider trade positions for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [HEPA]

There are presently around $17 million, or 21.50% of HEPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,330,741, which is approximately -0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,649,929 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.54 million in HEPA stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $2.1 million in HEPA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:HEPA] by around 3,971,245 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,178,909 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,611,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,762,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,753,723 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 687,657 shares during the same period.