Market Analysts see CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] traded at a low on 09/29/21, posting a -0.59 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.86. The company report on September 29, 2021 that CNH Industrial Joins 5G Open Innovation Lab.

CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) announced that it has joined the 5G Open Innovation Lab (“5GOILab”), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions working on developing 5G technologies, as corporate partner.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3480935 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.73%.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $23.12 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 994.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 3480935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $21.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2021, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.11.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.60. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 114.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.64 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.59, while it was recorded at 17.06 for the last single week of trading, and 15.57 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.67 and a Gross Margin at +17.51. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.89.

Return on Total Capital for CNHI is now 5.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 540.17. Additionally, CNHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 302.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] managed to generate an average of -$7,701 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 78.14%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $8,776 million, or 43.17% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 134,556,067, which is approximately -10.17% of the company’s market cap and around 27.13% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 36,944,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $622.88 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI ASSET MANAGEMENT US, INC., currently with $591.56 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -4.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 139 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 71,893,482 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 57,822,007 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 390,794,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 520,510,347 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,703,120 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,400,448 shares during the same period.