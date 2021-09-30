Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] Is Currently 14.18 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE: LICY] gained 14.18% or 1.56 points to close at $12.56 with a heavy trading volume of 10178298 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Li-Cycle Announces $100 Million Investment from Koch Strategic Platforms.

Koch Strategic Platforms (KSP) to Invest $100 million through a Convertible Note.

Investment Provides Capital to Fund Rapidly Expanding Growth Initiatives and Opportunity to Access to Enhanced Execution Capabilities.

It opened the trading session at $11.60, the shares rose to $12.73 and dropped to $11.1835, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LICY points out that the company has recorded 17.93% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -63.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 823.86K shares, LICY reached to a volume of 10178298 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LICY shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LICY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. is set at 0.82 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.14. With this latest performance, LICY shares gained by 43.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.93% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LICY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.53 for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [LICY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 10.76 for the last 200 days.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Positions in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. [NYSE:LICY] by around 4,498,951 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 7,170,931 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,063,731 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,733,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LICY stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,353,644 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 4,095,317 shares during the same period.