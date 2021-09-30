International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain 10.57% so far this year. What now?

International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE: IBM] jumped around 1.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $139.18 at the close of the session, up 1.24%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Egypt’s Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade Automates Wheat Silos Processes in Collaboration with IBM and ACME SAICO.

– Full automation of 22 wheat silos across Egypt by the end of 2021.

– Project aims to create a robust system powered by IBM AI-powered automation software in a hybrid cloud environment for efficient management of the country’s wheat supply.

International Business Machines Corporation stock is now 10.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IBM Stock saw the intraday high of $139.93 and lowest of $136.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 152.84, which means current price is +18.59% above from all time high which was touched on 06/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.95M shares, IBM reached a trading volume of 3752217 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBM shares is $150.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBM stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Societe Generale have made an estimate for International Business Machines Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2020, representing the official price target for International Business Machines Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $155, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on IBM stock. On April 21, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IBM shares from 107 to 111.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Business Machines Corporation is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for IBM in the course of the last twelve months was 13.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has IBM stock performed recently?

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.38. With this latest performance, IBM shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.68, while it was recorded at 137.89 for the last single week of trading, and 135.39 for the last 200 days.

International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Business Machines Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Business Machines Corporation go to 16.36%.

Insider trade positions for International Business Machines Corporation [IBM]

There are presently around $70,653 million, or 57.80% of IBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,774,326, which is approximately 0.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 63,805,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.88 billion in IBM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.22 billion in IBM stock with ownership of nearly 0.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,112 institutional holders increased their position in International Business Machines Corporation [NYSE:IBM] by around 22,922,291 shares. Additionally, 897 investors decreased positions by around 17,526,952 shares, while 305 investors held positions by with 467,184,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 507,634,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBM stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,440,254 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,936,979 shares during the same period.