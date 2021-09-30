Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Stock trading around $2.04 per share: What’s Next?

Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ: IDEX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.86%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Ideanomics Subsidiary WAVE to Collaborate with Kenworth on 1-Megawatt Wireless Charging Pads.

– U.S. Department of Energy cooperative agreement provides funding for the strategic development of 1-megawatt wireless extreme fast charging for next-gen Class 8 battery-electric regional truck.

– 1-megawatt chargers planned for each end of a 400-mile delivery route between Portland and Seattle.

Over the last 12 months, IDEX stock rose by 112.50%. The average equity rating for IDEX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.02 billion, with 433.10 million shares outstanding and 432.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.02M shares, IDEX stock reached a trading volume of 7411567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Ideanomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ideanomics Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for IDEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

IDEX Stock Performance Analysis:

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, IDEX shares dropped by -10.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 112.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IDEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.72 for Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.10 for the last single week of trading, and 2.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ideanomics Inc. Fundamentals:

Ideanomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ideanomics Inc. [IDEX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $150 million, or 15.70% of IDEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IDEX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,837,155, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.56% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 11,277,782 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.01 million in IDEX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $16.07 million in IDEX stock with ownership of nearly 2055.733% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Ideanomics Inc. [NASDAQ:IDEX] by around 59,438,886 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,563,055 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 7,371,137 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,373,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IDEX stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,987,443 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 2,989,161 shares during the same period.