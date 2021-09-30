GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Stock trading around $4.50 per share: What’s Next?

GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ: GOVX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 7.66% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.69%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that GeoVax Expands Immuno-Oncology Pipeline with Acquisition of Clinical-Stage Cancer Program.

License of Gedeptin® Adds Orphan Drug Clinical Program for Treatment of Advanced Head and Neck Cancers.

via NewMediaWire — GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company specializing in developing human vaccines and cancer immunotherapies, announced that it has entered into an Assignment and License Agreement (the “License”) with PNP Therapeutics, Inc. (“PNP”), that grants GeoVax exclusive rights to develop and commercialize Gedeptin®, a novel patented product for the treatment of solid tumors.

Over the last 12 months, GOVX stock rose by 53.06%.

The market cap for the stock reached $28.84 million, with 6.32 million shares outstanding and 5.80 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, GOVX stock reached a trading volume of 11187419 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for GeoVax Labs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 19, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GeoVax Labs Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

GOVX Stock Performance Analysis:

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.69. With this latest performance, GOVX shares dropped by -20.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.70, while it was recorded at 4.34 for the last single week of trading, and 4.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into GeoVax Labs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.46. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -162.21.

Return on Total Capital for GOVX is now -68.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.46. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.07. Additionally, GOVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] managed to generate an average of -$328,674 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.GeoVax Labs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 54.80 and a Current Ratio set at 54.80.

GeoVax Labs Inc. [GOVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 7.90% of GOVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 256,621, which is approximately 407.648% of the company’s market cap and around 8.31% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 52,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.24 million in GOVX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $98000.0 in GOVX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in GeoVax Labs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in GeoVax Labs Inc. [NASDAQ:GOVX] by around 272,493 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 154,604 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 29,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,522 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOVX stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,582 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 73,796 shares during the same period.