Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] Is Currently -1.42 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ: GNUS] loss -1.42% or -0.02 points to close at $1.39 with a heavy trading volume of 4111838 shares. The company report on August 16, 2021 that Genius Brands Announces 318% Increase in Revenue for the Second Quarter and 280% Increase in Revenue for the First Six Months of 2021 Over the Same Periods Last Year.

$138.8 million of Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Marketable Securities With Zero debt.

Rob Gronkowski Joins Shaq’s Garage as Co-Executive Producer and Voice of ‘Gronkmobile’CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders, with Business Update Detailing Growth Across Core Business Lines.

It opened the trading session at $1.43, the shares rose to $1.43 and dropped to $1.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GNUS points out that the company has recorded -28.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -37.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.16M shares, GNUS reached to a volume of 4111838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Brands International Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 84.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

Trading performance analysis for GNUS stock

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, GNUS shares dropped by -12.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.37 for Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5342, while it was recorded at 1.4280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7234 for the last 200 days.

Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] shares currently have an operating margin of -720.44 and a Gross Margin at -0.86. Genius Brands International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16182.48.

Return on Total Capital for GNUS is now -25.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -581.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -626.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -491.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.07. Additionally, GNUS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS] managed to generate an average of -$14,345,350 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Genius Brands International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Genius Brands International Inc. [GNUS]

There are presently around $86 million, or 25.80% of GNUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,747,335, which is approximately 246.928% of the company’s market cap and around 4.85% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,650,393 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.97 million in GNUS stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $6.62 million in GNUS stock with ownership of nearly -26.249% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genius Brands International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Genius Brands International Inc. [NASDAQ:GNUS] by around 30,756,600 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 7,986,521 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 22,946,559 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,689,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNUS stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,140,539 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,086,065 shares during the same period.