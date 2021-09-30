For Gogo Inc. [GOGO], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOGO] plunged by -$0.04 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $17.52 during the day while it closed the day at $16.78. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Gogo Inc. Increases Long-Term Financial Targets.

Targeting 2020 – 2025 compound annual revenue growth of ~15%.

Annual Adjusted EBITDA margin rising from 40% in 2021 to 45% in 2025.

Gogo Inc. stock has also gained 35.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOGO stock has inclined by 47.45% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 73.71% and gained 74.25% year-on date.

The market cap for GOGO stock reached $1.84 billion, with 109.06 million shares outstanding and 79.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.58M shares, GOGO reached a trading volume of 9011433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gogo Inc. [GOGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOGO shares is $14.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Gogo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Gogo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on GOGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gogo Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOGO in the course of the last twelve months was 7.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GOGO stock trade performance evaluation

Gogo Inc. [GOGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.43. With this latest performance, GOGO shares gained by 22.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 73.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.34 for Gogo Inc. [GOGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.39, while it was recorded at 14.09 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gogo Inc. [GOGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.31 and a Gross Margin at +63.46. Gogo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.00.

Return on Total Capital for GOGO is now 11.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.64. Additionally, GOGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 211.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 180.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gogo Inc. [GOGO] managed to generate an average of -$139,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Gogo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gogo Inc. [GOGO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gogo Inc. go to 10.00%.

Gogo Inc. [GOGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,214 million, or 68.40% of GOGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOGO stocks are: GTCR LLC with ownership of 31,739,011, which is approximately 150.417% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; TENZING GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.31 million in GOGO stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $70.6 million in GOGO stock with ownership of nearly 27.325% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gogo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 89 institutional holders increased their position in Gogo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOGO] by around 31,580,159 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,867,551 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 30,899,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,347,601 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOGO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,800,953 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 6,229,303 shares during the same period.