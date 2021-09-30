For Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN], Analyst sees a rise to $183. What next?

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: XLRN] plunged by -$7.42 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $189.99 during the day while it closed the day at $175.36. The company report on August 6, 2021 that Acceleron Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Highlighted ongoing and planned trials in rare pulmonary diseases and presented vision and strategy for long-term growth at June R&D Day -.

– Updates from the PULSAR and SPECTRA Phase 2 trials of sotatercept in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) presented at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) 2021 International Conference -.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. stock has also gained 13.55% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XLRN stock has inclined by 39.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 29.31% and gained 37.06% year-on date.

The market cap for XLRN stock reached $10.18 billion, with 60.72 million shares outstanding and 53.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 344.68K shares, XLRN reached a trading volume of 4031302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLRN shares is $154.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLRN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Acceleron Pharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Acceleron Pharma Inc. is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 100.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.74.

XLRN stock trade performance evaluation

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.55. With this latest performance, XLRN shares gained by 32.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.09 for Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.74, while it was recorded at 172.90 for the last single week of trading, and 128.58 for the last 200 days.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -180.83. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.45.

Return on Total Capital for XLRN is now -24.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -24.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.82. Additionally, XLRN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN] managed to generate an average of -$532,147 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.10 and a Current Ratio set at 12.10.

Acceleron Pharma Inc. [XLRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,610 million, or 89.80% of XLRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLRN stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 5,299,812, which is approximately -1.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,910,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $861.08 million in XLRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $772.15 million in XLRN stock with ownership of nearly -4.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Acceleron Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Acceleron Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:XLRN] by around 4,265,152 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 3,728,297 shares, while 53 investors held positions by with 46,808,644 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,802,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLRN stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,126,839 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 499,161 shares during the same period.