Exelon Corporation [EXC] Revenue clocked in at $34.77 billion, up 15.18% YTD: What’s Next?

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] gained 0.89% or 0.43 points to close at $48.63 with a heavy trading volume of 5521696 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Illinois Clean Energy Legislation Spurs Exelon Generation to Fill 650 Jobs, Invest $300 Million in Capital Projects.

Exelon Generation is now hiring hundreds of employees and investing hundreds of millions of dollars to prepare Byron and Dresden for long-term operations.

Now that the Illinois General Assembly has passed sweeping clean energy legislation preserving its nuclear plants, Exelon Generation is moving quickly to fill 650 vacant positions across the state and jumpstart more than $300 million in capital projects over the next five years at its Illinois nuclear stations to continue its legacy of safety and reliability.

It opened the trading session at $48.26, the shares rose to $48.925 and dropped to $48.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EXC points out that the company has recorded 11.18% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.41M shares, EXC reached to a volume of 5521696 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Exelon Corporation [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $52.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $40 to $47.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Exelon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on EXC stock. On October 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EXC shares from 46 to 42.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corporation is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for EXC stock

Exelon Corporation [EXC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.44 for Exelon Corporation [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.59, while it was recorded at 48.92 for the last single week of trading, and 44.89 for the last 200 days.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exelon Corporation [EXC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.81. Exelon Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.86.

Return on Total Capital for EXC is now 5.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.70. Additionally, EXC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Exelon Corporation [EXC] managed to generate an average of $60,699 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Exelon Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Exelon Corporation [EXC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corporation go to 16.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Exelon Corporation [EXC]

There are presently around $38,633 million, or 82.50% of EXC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 82,354,765, which is approximately 0.771% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 82,269,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.0 billion in EXC stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.48 billion in EXC stock with ownership of nearly -1.555% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Exelon Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 414 institutional holders increased their position in Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC] by around 44,905,152 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 30,477,604 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 719,037,366 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 794,420,122 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXC stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,334,416 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,784,302 shares during the same period.