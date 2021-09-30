Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] moved up 7.19: Why It’s Important

Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE: EVH] gained 7.19% or 1.94 points to close at $28.94 with a heavy trading volume of 6334147 shares. The company report on August 30, 2021 that Evolent Health Exceeds Quality Standards and Saves Medicare $21 Million through its Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO.

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH), a health care company that delivers proven clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers, announced that its Evolent Care Partners (ECP) business unit saved Medicare more than $21 million in 2020, its inaugural year as the owner of an accountable care organization (ACO). ECP and the independent physician participants in its ACO network will receive $15.8 million in shared savings for exceeding quality and cost targets in 2020, according to recently released performance data from the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

The total cost of care for beneficiaries in ECP’s ACO, The Accountable Care Organization, Ltd., was 3.8% below benchmark, putting it in the top 10% of performance of at-scale first year ACOs in the history of the program. In addition, the ACO achieved a quality score of 94.4% on performance measures ranging from preventive health checks to the use of computerized health records and preventing avoidable hospitalizations. The ACO achieved these results during its inaugural year despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a testament to the power of the partnership between ECP and its physician partners, and the dedication of these physicians to the care of their patients.

It opened the trading session at $27.27, the shares rose to $31.88 and dropped to $27.01, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EVH points out that the company has recorded 43.27% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -206.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 497.06K shares, EVH reached to a volume of 6334147 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVH shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Evolent Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Evolent Health Inc. stock. On June 05, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EVH shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Evolent Health Inc. is set at 1.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03.

Trading performance analysis for EVH stock

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.63. With this latest performance, EVH shares gained by 18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 125.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.41 for Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.42, while it was recorded at 26.96 for the last single week of trading, and 20.65 for the last 200 days.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.77 and a Gross Margin at +16.60. Evolent Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -32.69.

Return on Total Capital for EVH is now -3.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -29.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, EVH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Evolent Health Inc. [EVH] managed to generate an average of -$115,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.66.Evolent Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Evolent Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Evolent Health Inc. [EVH]

There are presently around $2,465 million, or 97.89% of EVH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVH stocks are: ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 8,553,155, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,409,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $214.44 million in EVH stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $180.98 million in EVH stock with ownership of nearly -10.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Evolent Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Evolent Health Inc. [NYSE:EVH] by around 7,206,364 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 6,691,875 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 71,275,513 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,173,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVH stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,895,282 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,139,352 shares during the same period.