Evercore ISI slashes price target on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] – find out why.

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] jumped around 0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $13.69 at the close of the session, up 0.88%. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend and Confirms Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.19 per common share and OP Unit payable on October 20, 2021 to holders of record on October 6, 2021. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.76 per share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock is now 14.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDN Stock saw the intraday high of $13.795 and lowest of $13.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.16, which means current price is +28.79% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, BDN reached a trading volume of 2817797 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $14.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Brandywine Realty Trust stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDN in the course of the last twelve months was 43.18.

How has BDN stock performed recently?

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.01. With this latest performance, BDN shares dropped by -2.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.76 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.72, while it was recorded at 13.58 for the last single week of trading, and 13.17 for the last 200 days.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.72 and a Gross Margin at +26.38. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +57.05.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 2.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.33. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $894,771 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings analysis for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]

There are presently around $2,488 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,811,845, which is approximately 20.031% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,285,424 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $387.23 million in BDN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $149.54 million in BDN stock with ownership of nearly 15.95% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brandywine Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 120 institutional holders increased their position in Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE:BDN] by around 17,914,765 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 12,602,938 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 151,239,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 181,757,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDN stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,818,364 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,451,763 shares during the same period.