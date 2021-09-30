Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Stock trading around $230.36 per share: What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] jumped around 8.76 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $230.36 at the close of the session, up 3.95%. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Lilly and Susan G. Komen® Partner to Address Disparities in Breast Cancer Outcomes Experienced By Black Women.

Breast Cancer Survivor, U.S. Olympian & High Jump American Record Holder Chaunté Lowe joins Komen, Lilly in taking action to improve breast cancer health equity.

Partnership to expand support services for Black women in the Midwest and across the U.S. to help close the 40% mortality gap in breast cancer.

Eli Lilly and Company stock is now 36.44% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LLY Stock saw the intraday high of $231.44 and lowest of $224.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 275.87, which means current price is +42.39% above from all time high which was touched on 08/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 3937982 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $262.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $262, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on LLY stock. On June 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for LLY shares from 245 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 5.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 32.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 82.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.90. With this latest performance, LLY shares dropped by -12.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.39 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 250.31, while it was recorded at 228.44 for the last single week of trading, and 211.65 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.91 and a Gross Margin at +77.66. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.24.

Return on Total Capital for LLY is now 33.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 31.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 150.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 294.16. Additionally, LLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 294.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] managed to generate an average of $176,963 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 14.75%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $184,089 million, or 85.10% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 109,399,202, which is approximately -0.819% of the company’s market cap and around 11.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 68,969,548 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.89 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.04 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly 3.143% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 907 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 28,088,841 shares. Additionally, 855 investors decreased positions by around 22,205,456 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 748,841,818 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 799,136,115 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,660,183 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 1,462,101 shares during the same period.