Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] Stock trading around $113.52 per share: What’s Next?

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE: EW] loss -0.30% or -0.34 points to close at $113.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2902169 shares. The company report on July 30, 2021 that Edwards Lifesciences Reports Second Quarter Results.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter Highlights and 2021 Outlook.

It opened the trading session at $114.23, the shares rose to $115.40 and dropped to $113.29, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EW points out that the company has recorded 35.72% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -60.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.09M shares, EW reached to a volume of 2902169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EW shares is $119.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $98 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on July 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $103 to $120, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on EW stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for EW shares from 97 to 120.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for EW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for EW in the course of the last twelve months was 67.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for EW stock

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.13. With this latest performance, EW shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.23 for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.15, while it was recorded at 117.11 for the last single week of trading, and 97.13 for the last 200 days.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.55 and a Gross Margin at +74.94. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.77.

Return on Total Capital for EW is now 25.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.19. Additionally, EW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW] managed to generate an average of $55,262 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Edwards Lifesciences Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edwards Lifesciences Corporation go to 16.11%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [EW]

There are presently around $58,906 million, or 86.80% of EW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 52,861,170, which is approximately -7.491% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,309,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.48 billion in EW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.92 billion in EW stock with ownership of nearly -0.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 564 institutional holders increased their position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation [NYSE:EW] by around 31,407,200 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 23,770,231 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 463,728,754 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 518,906,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EW stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,598,909 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 5,428,539 shares during the same period.