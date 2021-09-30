DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] closed the trading session at $9.59 on 09/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.50, while the highest price level was $9.71. The company report on September 28, 2021 that DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Thursday, November 4th, 2021 after the market closes. A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled for the next day, Friday, November 5th, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company’s earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 9668876. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.24 percent and weekly performance of 3.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -6.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.13 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, DRH reached to a volume of 2864828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2021, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $9, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on DRH stock. On December 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for DRH shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

DRH stock trade performance evaluation

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.90. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.93 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.85, while it was recorded at 9.52 for the last single week of trading, and 9.41 for the last 200 days.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -63.68 and a Gross Margin at -51.19. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.68.

Return on Total Capital for DRH is now -6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.42. Additionally, DRH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] managed to generate an average of -$13,599,138 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,113 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,503,375, which is approximately 0.219% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,444,586 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $320.73 million in DRH stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $139.55 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 16.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 14,666,373 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 14,809,515 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 190,907,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,383,205 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,594,808 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,543,744 shares during the same period.