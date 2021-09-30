Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Is Currently -2.70 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE: DM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.70% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.26%. The company report on September 13, 2021 that EnvisionTEC and Covestro Collaborate on Material and Printer Solutions for DLP 3D Printing Tooling Applications.

New Resin e-PerFORM, Based on SLA Resin Somos PerFORM, Has Been Optimized for EnvisionTEC 3D Printers.

EnvisionTEC and Covestro announced their collaboration on material+printer solutions to accelerate adoption of industrial 3D printing. Together, the two companies aim to lower the entry barriers for companies looking to adopt 3D printing for producing molds for low volumes or parts with detailed features faster and more economically.

Over the last 12 months, DM stock dropped by -34.28%. The average equity rating for DM stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.91 billion, with 255.10 million shares outstanding and 204.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, DM stock reached a trading volume of 4811822 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]:

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Desktop Metal Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Lake Street raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Desktop Metal Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on DM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Desktop Metal Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for DM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

DM Stock Performance Analysis:

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, DM shares dropped by -11.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Desktop Metal Inc. [DM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.37, while it was recorded at 7.62 for the last single week of trading, and 14.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Desktop Metal Inc. Fundamentals:

Desktop Metal Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.90 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

Desktop Metal Inc. [DM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $825 million, or 51.40% of DM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DM stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 19,410,631, which is approximately -31.691% of the company’s market cap and around 7.60% of the total institutional ownership; KPCB XVI ASSOCIATES, LLC, holding 17,496,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $126.15 million in DM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $97.09 million in DM stock with ownership of nearly 37.38% of the company’s market capitalization.

146 institutional holders increased their position in Desktop Metal Inc. [NYSE:DM] by around 31,403,245 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 13,983,824 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 68,977,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,364,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DM stock had 88 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,143,584 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,915,908 shares during the same period.