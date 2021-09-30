Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] is 22.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: DARE] slipped around -0.05 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.64 at the close of the session, down -2.96%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Daré Bioscience Announces NIH Grant Award to Support Development of DARE-LARC1.

DARE-LARC1 Aims to Combine the Benefits of Long-acting Reversible Contraception with User-Controlled Flexibility to Pause or Resume Contraception as Desired.

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), a leader in women’s health innovation, announced a Notice of Award of a grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute Of Child Health & Human Development (NICHD), a division of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), for $309,614. This grant will support the development of DARE-LARC1, Daré’s investigational user-controlled, long-acting reversible contraceptive (LARC), and such funding is in addition to a separate unrelated grant award for this program of up to $48.95 million announced earlier this year.

Dare Bioscience Inc. stock is now 22.39% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DARE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.7275 and lowest of $1.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.85, which means current price is +36.67% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.54M shares, DARE reached a trading volume of 2878689 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dare Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

How has DARE stock performed recently?

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.29. With this latest performance, DARE shares dropped by -5.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.08 for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6384, while it was recorded at 1.7140 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6696 for the last 200 days.

Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE] managed to generate an average of -$1,191,337 per employee.Dare Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Dare Bioscience Inc. [DARE]

There are presently around $6 million, or 4.80% of DARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,941,258, which is approximately 37.158% of the company’s market cap and around 5.57% of the total institutional ownership; POLARIS VENTURE MANAGEMENT CO. V, L.L.C., holding 326,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in DARE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.51 million in DARE stock with ownership of nearly 19.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dare Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Dare Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:DARE] by around 1,009,885 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,245,680 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 1,127,525 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,383,090 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DARE stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 208,540 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 345,973 shares during the same period.