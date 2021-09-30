CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Stock trading around $11.61 per share: What’s Next?

CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ: CLSK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.12% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.28%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that CleanSpark Transitions Over One Exahash of Sustainable Bitcoin Mining Power to Foundry USA Pool.

100% of CleanSpark’s Hashrate is Now Live on Foundry USA Pool, With Plans to Triple By Fall 2022.

CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK) (the “Company” or “CleanSpark”), a sustainable bitcoin mining and diversified energy company, and Foundry Digital LLC (“Foundry”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, Inc. (“DCG”) focused on digital asset mining and staking, jointly announced that CleanSpark has transitioned all of its bitcoin mining power to Foundry USA Pool.

Over the last 12 months, CLSK stock dropped by -10.55%. The average equity rating for CLSK stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $440.83 million, with 34.01 million shares outstanding and 33.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, CLSK stock reached a trading volume of 4149132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for CleanSpark Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $24 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for CleanSpark Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $24, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on CLSK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CleanSpark Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLSK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

CLSK Stock Performance Analysis:

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.28. With this latest performance, CLSK shares dropped by -14.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLSK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.11, while it was recorded at 11.49 for the last single week of trading, and 20.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CleanSpark Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] shares currently have an operating margin of -151.00 and a Gross Margin at -75.07. CleanSpark Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -232.79.

Return on Total Capital for CLSK is now -77.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -120.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -102.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.49. Additionally, CLSK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] managed to generate an average of -$376,551 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.CleanSpark Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

CleanSpark Inc. [CLSK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $120 million, or 28.80% of CLSK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLSK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,228,271, which is approximately 316.222% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,728,340 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.07 million in CLSK stocks shares; and TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $17.39 million in CLSK stock with ownership of nearly 79.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CleanSpark Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in CleanSpark Inc. [NASDAQ:CLSK] by around 4,857,902 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 1,868,292 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,626,181 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,352,375 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLSK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,878 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,179,190 shares during the same period.