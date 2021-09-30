Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] Is Currently 4.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] gained 4.50% or 0.27 points to close at $6.27 with a heavy trading volume of 13814821 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Brookdale Prices Offering of $200 Million Convertible Senior Notes Due 2026.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) (“Brookdale”) announced that it has priced $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”). The notes will be sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Brookdale also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, within a 13-day period beginning on, and including the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of the notes. This sale is expected to close on October 1, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Brookdale and interest will be payable semi-annually in arrears at a rate of 2.00% per annum on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2022. The notes will mature on October 15, 2026 unless redeemed, repurchased or converted prior to such date. Prior to the close of business on the business day immediately preceding July 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at the option of holders during certain periods, upon satisfaction of certain conditions. On or after July 15, 2026, the notes will be convertible at any time until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately preceding the maturity date. Upon conversion, the notes may be settled in shares of Brookdale common stock, cash or a combination of cash and shares of Brookdale common stock, at Brookdale’s election.

It opened the trading session at $6.13, the shares rose to $6.415 and dropped to $6.0955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BKD points out that the company has recorded 3.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -159.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, BKD reached to a volume of 13814821 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $8.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.94.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.00. With this latest performance, BKD shares dropped by -8.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.55 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.87, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.44 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.91. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Total Capital for BKD is now -3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 680.25. Additionally, BKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 650.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] managed to generate an average of $1,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

There are presently around $1,068 million, or 93.00% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,888,839, which is approximately -3.55% of the company’s market cap and around 1.03% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,142,579 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.48 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $96.25 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly 22.8% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 16,786,762 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 21,241,535 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 132,278,575 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 170,306,872 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,551,067 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,844,256 shares during the same period.