Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Revenue clocked in at $57.60 million, up 60.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: AUPH] price plunged by -5.73 percent to reach at -$1.35. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming September Investor Conferences.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the “Company”) announced that members of the senior management team will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:.

Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit Monday, September 20, 2021 at 2:55 pm ET. (access here).

A sum of 4586774 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.11M shares. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $23.48 and dropped to a low of $21.88 until finishing in the latest session at $22.20.

The one-year AUPH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -93.04. The average equity rating for AUPH stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AUPH shares is $11.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AUPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $34 to $28. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on AUPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for AUPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.46.

AUPH Stock Performance Analysis:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.94. With this latest performance, AUPH shares gained by 25.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 77.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AUPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.75 for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.51, while it was recorded at 23.19 for the last single week of trading, and 14.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.90.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AUPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,090 million, or 45.20% of AUPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AUPH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,523,007, which is approximately -8.458% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, holding 6,069,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.73 million in AUPH stocks shares; and NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC, currently with $114.83 million in AUPH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:AUPH] by around 7,806,458 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 10,841,918 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 30,472,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,120,571 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AUPH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,267,095 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,173,419 shares during the same period.