Alfi Inc. [ALF] moved down -13.26: Why It’s Important

Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ: ALF] closed the trading session at $6.87 on 09/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.83, while the highest price level was $7.6899. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Alfi Partners with Vistar Media to Enable Advertisers to Purchase Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Campaigns Programmatically.

Alfi’s software improves performance of programmatic digital media spend.

Programmatic advertising set to surpass $150 billion by end of 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 136.90 percent and weekly performance of -7.04 percent. The stock has performed -22.20 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, ALF reached to a volume of 3519357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alfi Inc. [ALF]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alfi Inc. is set at 0.78 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

ALF stock trade performance evaluation

Alfi Inc. [ALF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.04.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Alfi Inc. [ALF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.58, while it was recorded at 7.15 for the last single week of trading.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ALF is now -67.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -176.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -176.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alfi Inc. [ALF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 448.14. Additionally, ALF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.55.

Alfi Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 22.50.

Alfi Inc. [ALF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 3.40% of ALF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 232,860, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 48.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 109,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.75 million in ALF stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $0.46 million in ALF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Alfi Inc. [NASDAQ:ALF] by around 545,242 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 545,242 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALF stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 545,242 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.