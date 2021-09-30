Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] Stock trading around $168.07 per share: What’s Next?

Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ: ABNB] loss -0.30% or -0.51 points to close at $168.07 with a heavy trading volume of 2764887 shares. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Airbnb to Participate in Skift’s Global Forum.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Skift Global Forum on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 beginning at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://live.skift.com/skift-global-forum-2021/skift-global-forum-opening-night-livestream/.

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABNB) announced that Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Brian Chesky, will speak at the Skift Global Forum on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 beginning at 2:30pm PT / 5:30pm ET. A live webcast of the session will be available to the public at https://live.skift.com/skift-global-forum-2021/skift-global-forum-opening-night-livestream/.

It opened the trading session at $170.10, the shares rose to $171.2207 and dropped to $166.5504, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ABNB points out that the company has recorded -10.57% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -38.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.39M shares, ABNB reached to a volume of 2764887 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABNB shares is $175.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABNB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Airbnb Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on September 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Airbnb Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $200, while Needham kept a Buy rating on ABNB stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for ABNB shares from 190 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Airbnb Inc. is set at 5.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 30.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABNB in the course of the last twelve months was 72.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for ABNB stock

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.11. With this latest performance, ABNB shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.57% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.85 for Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 155.03, while it was recorded at 172.38 for the last single week of trading, and 163.62 for the last 200 days.

Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Airbnb Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Airbnb Inc. [ABNB]

There are presently around $26,746 million, or 47.80% of ABNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABNB stocks are: JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 12,287,037, which is approximately 265.802% of the company’s market cap and around 4.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 10,819,787 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 billion in ABNB stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.7 billion in ABNB stock with ownership of nearly 180.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

601 institutional holders increased their position in Airbnb Inc. [NASDAQ:ABNB] by around 94,759,643 shares. Additionally, 153 investors decreased positions by around 15,617,753 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 48,759,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 159,136,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABNB stock had 268 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,661,566 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 7,449,591 shares during the same period.