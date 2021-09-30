1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Revenue clocked in at $463.30 million, down -53.79% YTD: What’s Next?

1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ: ONEM] price surged by 3.38 percent to reach at $0.66. The company report on September 9, 2021 that 1Life Healthcare (One Medical) Executives to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (One Medical) (Nasdaq: ONEM) announced that Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO, and Bjorn Thaler, CFO, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

The Morgan Stanley Virtual Global Healthcare Conference which will include a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 14th at 11:45 a.m. (PT) / 2:45 p.m. (ET). A live audio webcast and a replay will be available at https://investor.onemedical.com.

A sum of 4527920 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.40M shares. 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares reached a high of $20.4099 and dropped to a low of $19.10 until finishing in the latest session at $20.17.

The average equity rating for ONEM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]:

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for 1Life Healthcare Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for 1Life Healthcare Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $43 to $31, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on ONEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1Life Healthcare Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ONEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.22.

ONEM Stock Performance Analysis:

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.55. With this latest performance, ONEM shares dropped by -17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ONEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.39 for 1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.91, while it was recorded at 21.61 for the last single week of trading, and 37.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 1Life Healthcare Inc. Fundamentals:

1Life Healthcare Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

1Life Healthcare Inc. [ONEM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,500 million, or 71.10% of ONEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ONEM stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,767,928, which is approximately -27.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 13,612,681 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.57 million in ONEM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $179.03 million in ONEM stock with ownership of nearly 13.242% of the company’s market capitalization.

129 institutional holders increased their position in 1Life Healthcare Inc. [NASDAQ:ONEM] by around 18,268,690 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 10,559,627 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 95,100,444 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,928,761 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ONEM stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,245 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,804,119 shares during the same period.