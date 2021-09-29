why Paysafe Limited [PSFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.11

Paysafe Limited [NYSE: PSFE] slipped around -0.13 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.95 at the close of the session, down -1.61%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Paysafe to Present at the BMO 2021 Digital Banking Summit.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, announced that Chief Executive Officer, Philip McHugh, and Chief Financial Officer, Izzy Dawood, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the BMO Digital Banking Summit on Wednesday, September 22 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

Paysafe Limited stock is now -47.35% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. PSFE Stock saw the intraday high of $8.075 and lowest of $7.895 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.57, which means current price is +2.32% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.72M shares, PSFE reached a trading volume of 5054086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Paysafe Limited [PSFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSFE shares is $14.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Paysafe Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Paysafe Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on PSFE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paysafe Limited is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.02.

How has PSFE stock performed recently?

Paysafe Limited [PSFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.63. With this latest performance, PSFE shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.34% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.10 for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 12.86 for the last 200 days.

Paysafe Limited [PSFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.12. Additionally, PSFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paysafe Limited [PSFE] managed to generate an average of -$1,740,507 per employee.Paysafe Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Paysafe Limited [PSFE]

Positions in Paysafe Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in Paysafe Limited [NYSE:PSFE] by around 39,113,375 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 62,655,793 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 287,342,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,111,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSFE stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,695,036 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 16,110,361 shares during the same period.