Wall Street Analyst Downgrade U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. What else is Wall St. saying

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] price surged by 11.69 percent to reach at $0.08. The company report on September 24, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of U.S. Well Services, Inc. – USWS.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2021) – Levi & Korsinsky announces it has commenced an investigation of U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: USWS) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to:.

A sum of 9769755 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. U.S. Well Services Inc. shares reached a high of $0.8595 and dropped to a low of $0.745 until finishing in the latest session at $0.83.

The average equity rating for USWS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34.

USWS Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.39. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 203.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.91 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8278, while it was recorded at 0.7645 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9771 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Well Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 43.10% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.34 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.54 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 0.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 2,171,757 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,959,516 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 32,590,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,721,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,702,185 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,473,790 shares during the same period.