Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CSX Corporation [CSX]. What else is Wall St. saying

CSX Corporation [NASDAQ: CSX] closed the trading session at $30.50 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $30.175, while the highest price level was $30.66. The company report on September 22, 2021 that CSX Announce Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) will release third quarter financial and operating results after the market close on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call and live webcast hosted by the company’s management team at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.83 percent and weekly performance of 2.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.50M shares, CSX reached to a volume of 15944610 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CSX Corporation [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CSX Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, TD Securities raised their target price from $36 to $38. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for CSX Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $33 to $34, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CSX stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CSX shares from 37 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corporation is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 32.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

CSX stock trade performance evaluation

CSX Corporation [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.66. With this latest performance, CSX shares dropped by -8.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for CSX Corporation [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.14, while it was recorded at 30.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.74 for the last 200 days.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corporation [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.97. CSX Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.13.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 14.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corporation [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 131.33. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 127.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corporation [CSX] managed to generate an average of $143,264 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.CSX Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CSX Corporation [CSX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corporation go to 15.20%.

CSX Corporation [CSX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $50,330 million, or 74.90% of CSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 186,291,657, which is approximately 0.014% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 182,870,778 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.58 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.34 billion in CSX stock with ownership of nearly -2.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

581 institutional holders increased their position in CSX Corporation [NASDAQ:CSX] by around 84,686,797 shares. Additionally, 593 investors decreased positions by around 124,297,696 shares, while 293 investors held positions by with 1,441,186,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,650,171,093 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSX stock had 103 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,697,341 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 14,879,793 shares during the same period.