Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] moved down -0.25: Why It’s Important

The stocks have a year to date performance of -57.56 percent and weekly performance of -2.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -19.28 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.46M shares, VIPS reached to a volume of 13505431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Vipshop Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $33 to $17. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Vipshop Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on VIPS stock. On February 02, 2021, analysts increased their price target for VIPS shares from 14.50 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vipshop Holdings Limited is set at 0.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.40.

VIPS stock trade performance evaluation

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.45. With this latest performance, VIPS shares dropped by -19.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.80 for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.30, while it was recorded at 12.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.23 for the last 200 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.11 and a Gross Margin at +20.90. Vipshop Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.80.

Return on Total Capital for VIPS is now 17.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.71. Additionally, VIPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] managed to generate an average of $113,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.85.Vipshop Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vipshop Holdings Limited go to 2.95%.

Vipshop Holdings Limited [VIPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,994 million, or 59.00% of VIPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIPS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,965,176, which is approximately 1.277% of the company’s market cap and around 7.89% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,674,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $187.0 million in VIPS stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $163.97 million in VIPS stock with ownership of nearly 23.32% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vipshop Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Vipshop Holdings Limited [NYSE:VIPS] by around 107,204,842 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 92,587,823 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 134,988,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,781,043 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIPS stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,172,951 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 28,729,298 shares during the same period.