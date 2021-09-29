SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $25

SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SOFI] price plunged by -3.73 percent to reach at -$0.66. The company report on September 27, 2021 that It’s Time to Move Your Money to SoFi.

New Brand Campaign Celebrates What It Feels Like To Get Your Money Right With SoFi.

SoFi announced its new brand campaign, “Move Your Money”, celebrating what it feels like when you become a SoFi member and get your money right with SoFi’s products to save, spend, invest, borrow, and protect. The campaign is airing in NFL, College Football, and Broadcast Primetime, and across all major national cable/streaming platforms, with the extension of a digital and influencer campaign.

A sum of 25379015 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.01M shares. SoFi Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $17.67 and dropped to a low of $16.795 until finishing in the latest session at $17.04.

The one-year SOFI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.46. The average equity rating for SOFI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOFI shares is $23.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOFI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for SoFi Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2021, representing the official price target for SoFi Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16.50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on SOFI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOFI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60.

SOFI Stock Performance Analysis:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.33. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 21.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.27% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.46, while it was recorded at 17.27 for the last single week of trading, and 17.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SoFi Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

SoFi Technologies Inc. [SOFI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,394 million, or 25.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 117,795,930, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 40,295,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $686.63 million in SOFI stocks shares; and SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C., currently with $656.3 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

186 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 305,788,175 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,965,317 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 5,786,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,540,183 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 288,267,448 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 4,718,467 shares during the same period.