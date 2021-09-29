SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] moved down -3.31: Why It’s Important

SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ: TLMD] price plunged by -3.31 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on September 16, 2021 that SOC Telemed and Ob Hospitalist Group Announce Nationwide Partnership.

First site go-live with Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, Texas.

TeleMFM allows on average 94% of high-risk pregnancies to remain in the local community.

A sum of 5192969 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 679.69K shares. SOC Telemed Inc. shares reached a high of $2.61 and dropped to a low of $2.31 until finishing in the latest session at $2.34.

The average equity rating for TLMD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for SOC Telemed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2021, representing the official price target for SOC Telemed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on TLMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOC Telemed Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

TLMD Stock Performance Analysis:

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.74. With this latest performance, TLMD shares dropped by -9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.97 for SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.32, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SOC Telemed Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -59.61 and a Gross Margin at +30.80. SOC Telemed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.95.

Return on Total Capital for TLMD is now -23.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] managed to generate an average of -$220,562 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.SOC Telemed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

SOC Telemed Inc. [TLMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $163 million, or 71.10% of TLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLMD stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 33,874,965, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,524,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.93 million in TLMD stocks shares; and ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., currently with $12.79 million in TLMD stock with ownership of nearly -13.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOC Telemed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in SOC Telemed Inc. [NASDAQ:TLMD] by around 15,631,634 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 3,650,526 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 50,210,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,492,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLMD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,426,109 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 2,482,253 shares during the same period.