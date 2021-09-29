Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA] stock Initiated by HSBC Securities analyst, price target now $14

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: DNA] price plunged by -3.09 percent to reach at -$0.41.

A sum of 8019982 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.42M shares. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares reached a high of $13.13 and dropped to a low of $12.15 until finishing in the latest session at $12.87.

Guru’s Opinion on Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA]:

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.80 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

DNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.00.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.41 for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 12.58 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. Fundamentals:

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,500.00. Additionally, DNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.92.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [DNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,157 million, or 7.00% of DNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNA stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,102,908, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 4,521,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58.2 million in DNA stocks shares; and FALCON EDGE CAPITAL, LP, currently with $51.83 million in DNA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

141 institutional holders increased their position in Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:DNA] by around 89,884,199 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,884,199 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNA stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 89,884,199 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.