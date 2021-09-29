RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] – find out why.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] loss -7.75% on the last trading session, reaching $25.34 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data.

An Inside Look into the Connected Vehicle Platform Wejo and Palantir are Building to Power the Future of Mobility.

Wejo, a global leader in connected vehicle data, and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) (“Palantir”) detailed the early success of a new partnership aiming to solve the most ambitious problems of the mobility revolution. As the world moves at furious pace to reduce emissions, improve vehicle safety, and design resilient smart cities, Wejo and Palantir are looking to create an integrated data ecosystem for the automotive industry and beyond. The two companies discuss the partnership, Palantir’s investment in Wejo (which entered into a definitive agreement to merge with Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VOSO)), and their progress to date in a video published.

Palantir Technologies Inc. represents 1.89 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $49.83 billion with the latest information. PLTR stock price has been found in the range of $25.21 to $27.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 43.59M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 63342198 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $24.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Underperform rating on PLTR stock. On February 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for PLTR shares from 13 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 807.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

Trading performance analysis for PLTR stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.81. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.10 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.76, while it was recorded at 27.51 for the last single week of trading, and 25.07 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]

There are presently around $12,317 million, or 23.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 98,584,186, which is approximately 289.621% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,399,569 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $777.48 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 64.668% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 522 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 285,708,353 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 68,420,755 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 131,932,231 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 486,061,339 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 229 new institutional investments in for a total of 81,802,576 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 38,295,447 shares during the same period.