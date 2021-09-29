Oracle Corporation [ORCL] stock Reiterated by Monness Crespi & Hardt analyst, price target now $115

Oracle Corporation [NYSE: ORCL] loss -0.60% on the last trading session, reaching $90.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Oracle Launches SaaS Payroll Service for IGOs and NGOs.

Oracle Payroll Core helps Intragovernmental and Nongovernmental organizations save time and resources calculating payroll.

Oracle announced a new payroll solution that will help organizations, starting with Intragovernmental and Nongovernmental organizations (IGOs and NGOs), navigate complex pay rules and policies to efficiently pay any employee, anywhere, in any currency. Part of Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM), Oracle Payroll Core is a flexible payroll management solution that enables organizations to easily configure payroll to meet both local and international pay rules in a single system. It allows organizations to meet unique business requirements not addressed with traditional payroll solutions.

Oracle Corporation represents 2.77 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $246.35 billion with the latest information. ORCL stock price has been found in the range of $90.0514 to $92.27.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.07M shares, ORCL reached a trading volume of 14909598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oracle Corporation [ORCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORCL shares is $82.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Monness Crespi & Hardt have made an estimate for Oracle Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Oracle Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $82, while DZ Bank analysts kept a Sell rating on ORCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oracle Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORCL in the course of the last twelve months was 26.36.

Trading performance analysis for ORCL stock

Oracle Corporation [ORCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.11. With this latest performance, ORCL shares gained by 1.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.64 for Oracle Corporation [ORCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.95, while it was recorded at 89.87 for the last single week of trading, and 76.24 for the last 200 days.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oracle Corporation [ORCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.99 and a Gross Margin at +77.19. Oracle Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.96.

Return on Total Capital for ORCL is now 17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 158.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,661.11. Additionally, ORCL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,490.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oracle Corporation [ORCL] managed to generate an average of $104,136 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Oracle Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Oracle Corporation [ORCL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oracle Corporation go to 10.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oracle Corporation [ORCL]

There are presently around $114,654 million, or 47.20% of ORCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORCL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 159,865,059, which is approximately -1.464% of the company’s market cap and around 41.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 123,637,101 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.19 billion in ORCL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.74 billion in ORCL stock with ownership of nearly -2.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oracle Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 819 institutional holders increased their position in Oracle Corporation [NYSE:ORCL] by around 41,553,453 shares. Additionally, 1,052 investors decreased positions by around 113,128,749 shares, while 311 investors held positions by with 1,112,348,637 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,267,030,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORCL stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,006,998 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 7,876,376 shares during the same period.